Packers Make Four Transactions

According to Matt Schneidman, the Packers are signing RB Nate McCrary and LB Chris Russell.

They are releasing LS Peter Bowden and S Tyler Coyle in order to make room on their roster.

McCrary, 25, originally signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Saginaw Valley in 2021. He was waived during the preseason and claimed by the Broncos.

The Broncos recently released McCrary and offered him a practice squad spot, yet he chose to return to Baltimore’s practice squad instead. He signed a futures deal with the Ravens but was among their final roster cuts.

The Panthers signed him to their practice squad but cut him loose after a month and he then wound up on the Browns practice squad.

In 2021, McCrary played in his only NFL game, carrying the ball once for -1 yards as a member of the Ravens.

During his college career, McCrary appeared in 33 games and recorded 377 rushing attempts for 1,889 yards and 28 touchdowns.