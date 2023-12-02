Packers Make Three Moves For Week 13 Including Activating S Darnell Savage

The Green Bay Packers announced three roster moves for Week 13 including activating S Darnell Savage from injured reserve.

The Packers also elevated FB Henry Pearson and RB James Robinson to their active roster.

Savage had been on injured reserve since late October with a calf injury.

Savage, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2019 out of Maryland. Green Bay elected to trade up with the Seahawks to acquire him and exchanged their No. 30, No. 114 and No. 118 picks for the right to draft him.

Savage played through the final year of his four-year, $12,517,692 rookie contract that included a $7,123,776 signing bonus. Green Bay picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season at a cost of $7.9 million guaranteed.