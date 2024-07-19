Packers Make Three Roster Moves

The Green Bay Packers announced they signed WRs Rory Starkey and Jalen Wayne and waived WR Alex McGough with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

#Packers make roster moves. — Green Bay Packers (@packers) July 19, 2024

McGough will revert to Green Bay’s injured reserve once he passes through waivers unclaimed.

Wayne, 25, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of South Alabama in 2023. However, Buffalo cut him loose in training camp and he caught on with the Browns. He lasted just a few weeks in Cleveland.

Wayne then signed with the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes in January.

During his college career at South Alabama, Wayne recorded 152 receptions for 1,980 yards (13.0 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.