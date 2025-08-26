Packers Officially Cut 32 Players

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Green Bay Packers officially cut their roster down to the 53-man limit on Tuesday. 

Here’s the full list of moves:

Cuts

  1. RB Israel Abanikanda
  2. DL Deslin Alexandre
  3. DB Johnathan Baldwin
  4. CB Corey Ballentine
  5. T Brant Banks
  6. LB Jared Bartlett
  7. QB Sean Clifford
  8. G Tyler Cooper
  9. RB Tyrion Davis-Price
  10. QB Taylor Elgersma
  11. DL James Ester
  12. WR Mecole Hardman
  13. CB Tyron Herring
  14. WR Julian Hicks
  15. C Trey Hill
  16. RB Amar Johnson
  17. WR Cornelius Johnson
  18. LB Jamon Johnson
  19. CB Kalen King
  20. G JJ Lippe
  21. TE Johnny Lumpkin
  22. K Mark McNamee
  23. DL Arron Mosby
  24. WR Isaiah Neyor
  25. DL Devonte O’Malley
  26. WR Will Sheppard
  27. LB Isaiah Simmons
  28. DB Jaylin Simpson
  29. G/C Lecitus Smith
  30. TE Messiah Swinson
  31. T Kadeem Telfort
  32. LB Kristian Welch

Injured Reserve (Designated for Return)

  1. RB MarShawn Lloyd
  2. C/G Jacob Monk

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)

  1. DL Collin Oliver
  2. WR Christian Watson
  3. G John Williams

Injured Reserve

  1. S Omar Brown

Hardman, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5 million rookie contract with the Chiefs. 

Hardman was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Jets.

The Jets then traded Hardman back to the Chiefs in exchange for a swap of late-round draft picks, reuniting him with his original team. Hardman re-signed on a one-year, $1.1 million deal in 2024, then signed on with the Packers in 2025.

In 2024, Hardman has appeared in 12 games for the Chiefs catching 12 of 14 targets for 90 yards along with 25 returns for 335 yards.

