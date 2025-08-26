Packers Officially Cut 32 Players

The Green Bay Packers officially cut their roster down to the 53-man limit on Tuesday.
Here’s the full list of moves:
Cuts
- RB Israel Abanikanda
- DL Deslin Alexandre
- DB Johnathan Baldwin
- CB Corey Ballentine
- T Brant Banks
- LB Jared Bartlett
- QB Sean Clifford
- G Tyler Cooper
- RB Tyrion Davis-Price
- QB Taylor Elgersma
- DL James Ester
- WR Mecole Hardman
- CB Tyron Herring
- WR Julian Hicks
- C Trey Hill
- RB Amar Johnson
- WR Cornelius Johnson
- LB Jamon Johnson
- CB Kalen King
- G JJ Lippe
- TE Johnny Lumpkin
- K Mark McNamee
- DL Arron Mosby
- WR Isaiah Neyor
- DL Devonte O’Malley
- WR Will Sheppard
- LB Isaiah Simmons
- DB Jaylin Simpson
- G/C Lecitus Smith
- TE Messiah Swinson
- T Kadeem Telfort
- LB Kristian Welch
Injured Reserve (Designated for Return)
- RB MarShawn Lloyd
- C/G Jacob Monk
Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)
- DL Collin Oliver
- WR Christian Watson
- G John Williams
Injured Reserve
Hardman, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5 million rookie contract with the Chiefs.
Hardman was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Jets.
The Jets then traded Hardman back to the Chiefs in exchange for a swap of late-round draft picks, reuniting him with his original team. Hardman re-signed on a one-year, $1.1 million deal in 2024, then signed on with the Packers in 2025.
In 2024, Hardman has appeared in 12 games for the Chiefs catching 12 of 14 targets for 90 yards along with 25 returns for 335 yards.
