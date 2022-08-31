Packers Officially Sign 12 Players To Practice Squad

The Green Bay Packers announced that they have officially signed 12 players to their practice squad on Wednesday.

#Packers sign S Rudy Ford & add 12 players to the practice squad. Roster moves 📰 https://t.co/T0le2yoT2M — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 31, 2022

The full list includes:

QB Danny Etling WR Travis Fulgham CB Rico Gafford RB Tyler Goodson LB La’Darius Hamilton DL Jack Heflin OT Caleb Jones LB Kobe Jones DL Chris Slayton RB Patrick Taylor CB Kiondre Thomas LB Ray Wilborn

Fulgham, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Lions out of Old Dominion back in 2019. He signed a four-year deal worth $2.7 million with Detroit but was waived a few weeks into the regular season.

The Lions re-signed Fulgham to their practice squad before waiving him during camp in 2020. He was later claimed off waivers by the Packers but cut again.

The Eagles claimed him and after an early-season stint on the practice squad he was promoted to the active roster. Philadelphia waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad before releasing him, at which point he briefly joined the Dolphins and Broncos. Denver cut him loose earlier this month and was quickly claimed by Green Bay.

In 2021, Fulgham appeared in one game for the Broncos and recorded no statistics.

Etling, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He agreed to a four-year, $2,564,028 contract that included a $104,028 signing bonus with the Patriots, but was released coming out of the preseason.

The Patriots later re-signed Etling to their practice squad. New England re-signed Etling to a futures deal but he was, once again, waived later claimed by the Falcons.

Atlanta brought Etling back on a futures contract last January before waiving him after coming off their COVID-19 list. From there he had brief stints with the Seahawks, Vikings, Broncos and Packers before returning to Atlanta to close out the season.

He caught on with the Packers again during training camp in 2022.

During his college career at Purdue and LSU, Etling threw for 7,076 yards while completing 57.9 percent of his passes to go along with 43 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.