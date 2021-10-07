Packers Officially Sign LB Jaylon Smith

The Packers and LB Jaylon Smith have officially put pen to paper this morning on a one-year deal, per Adam Schefter.

Green Bay quickly emerged as the leader to sign Smith after he was surprisingly released by the Cowboys. He should provide some additional depth for them at linebacker.

Smith, 26, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract.

Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith Wednesday.

In 2021, Smith has appeared in four games and recorded 18 tackles and no tackles for loss. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 13 overall linebacker out of 81 players.