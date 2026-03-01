Packers OL Elgton Jenkins & Broncos G Ben Powers Potential Trade Candidates

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that two offensive linemen to watch as trade candidates over the coming weeks include Packers OL Elgton Jenkins and Broncos G Ben Powers.

Fowler explains that both players have large cap hits, but are still valuable offensive linemen.

If their names are coming up as trade candidates because of their cap figures, then the possibility exists that they could be cap casualties down the road if no deals surface in time.

Jenkins suffered a season-ending leg fracture last year that led to him being placed on injured reserve.

Jenkins, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $6,782,618 rookie contract with the Packers that included a $2,952,812 signing bonus.

Jenkins was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Packers signed him to a four-year, $68 million extension.

In 2025, Jenkins made nine starts for the Packers at center.

Powers, 28, was a fourth-round pick by the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2019. He finished out a four-year, $3,217,532 contract that included a $697,532 signing bonus, $697,532 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $804,383.

He was testing the open market for the first time in his career when he signed a four-year, $52 million deal with the Broncos back in 2023.

In 2025, Powers appeared in eight games for the Broncos and made six starts at guard.