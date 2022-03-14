Packers OLB Preston Smith Signs Four-Year, $52.5M Extension

According to Ian Rapoport, Packers OLB Preston Smith has signed a four-year, $52.5 million extension with Green Bay.

He adds Smith can make $14 million in the first year of the deal. He was previously scheduled to make $12.5 million.

Smith posted a photo this morning breaking the news.

Last year, Smith took a pay cut to stay in Green Bay, but the two sides had been discussing an extension this offseason to lower his cap number and keep him in the fold.

Smith, 29, is a former second-round pick by Washington out of Mississippi State back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before signing a four-year, $52 million deal with the Packers in 2019.

Smith was entering the final year of that deal in 2022 and was due $12.5 million in compensation between salaries and bonuses.

In 2021, Smith appeared in 16 games for the Packers and recorded 38 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, nine sacks, two forced fumbles, one recovery and two pass deflections.