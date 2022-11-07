Packers OLB Rashan Gary Out For Season With Torn ACL

Ian Rapoport reports that Packers OLB Rashan Gary suffered a season-ending ACL tear during Sunday’s loss to the Lions.

According to Rapoport, Gary will undergo an MRI to determine if there is additional damage to his knee.

This is terrible news for Gary and the Packers, as he was arguably their best player on defense and in line for a big-money extension.

Gary, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $15,877,312 rookie contract that includes $9,567,136 signing bonus.

The Packers picked up Gary’s fifth-year option this past April worth around $10,892,000 fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Gary appeared in nine games for the Packers and recorded 32 tackles, six sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defense.