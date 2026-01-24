Packers OT Rasheed Walker Arrested On Gun Charge

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Packers OT Rasheed Walker was arrested on Friday morning at LaGuardia Airport in New York.

Schefter mentions that Walker is facing a weapons charge after attempting to check a bag that contained a firearm.

Walker, 25, earned an honorable mention for All-Big Ten honors in 2020 and was selected by the Packers in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Penn State.

He just finished out a four-year rookie deal worth $3,740,873 that included a signing bonus of $80,873.

Walker is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career this offseason.

In 2025, Walker appeared in 17 games for the Packers and made 16 starts at tackle.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2026 NFL Free Agents.