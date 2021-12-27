Packers Place Five On COVID-19 List

The Green Bay Packers announced Monday that they’ve placed G Ben Braden, LB Tipa Galeai, WR Amari Rodgers, DL R.J. McIntosh and LB Ty Summers on the COVID-19 list.

Rodgers, 22, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a First Team All-ACC as a senior. The Packers drafted Rodgers with pick No. 85 overall. Rodgers signed a four-year, $4,899,896 contract that includes a $923,561 signing bonus.

In 2021, Rodgers has appeared in 15 games for the Packers and caught three passes for 40 yards receiving to go along with 11 yards rushing on one carry. He also has 294 combined kick and punt return yards.

During his four-year college career, Rodgers caught 181 receptions for 2144 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also had six rushes for 46 yards and one touchdown in his career.