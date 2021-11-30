Packers Place LB De’Vondre Campbell On COVID-19 List

Field Yates reports that the Packers have placed LB De’Vondre Campbell on the COVID-19 list Tuesday.

The good news for Green Bay is that they’re on bye this week so Campbell should have a chance to return for Week 14’s game.

Campbell, 28, was drafted by the Falcons in the fourth round out of Minnesota in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.9 million rookie deal and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season.

Campbell signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2020 that was worth a maximum of $8 million. He later joined the Packers this summer.

In 2021, Campbell has appeared in 12 games for the Packers and recorded 99 tackles, one sack, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, a recovery and four pass deflections.