Packers Place LB Kristian Welch On Injured Reserve

The Green Bay Packers officially placed LB Kristian Welch on injured reserve Friday.

Welch will miss at least the next three games before he can be activated from injured reserve.

Welch, 27, signed with the Ravens after going undrafted out of Iowa in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived during final roster cuts but added to the practice squad the following day.

He was later promoted to the active roster and the Ravens also placed an exclusive-rights free agent tender in 2022.

Baltimore waived Welch after training camp in 2023 and he went on to sign with the Packers’ practice squad shortly after. He signed to Green Bay’s active roster in September of the 2023 season and became an unrestricted free agent before re-signing another one-year contract.

From there, the Packers waived Welch coming out of the preseason. He then had a brief stint with Denver, appearing in six games before re-joining the Ravens.

The Packers brought him back in March for the 2025 season, cutting him and re-signing him to the practice squad to start the year. He’s been on and off the practice squad and active roster so far this year.

In 2025, Welch has appeared in eights game for the Packers and recorded three tackles.