Packers Place OLB Rashan Gary On IR, Make Two Other Moves

The Green Bay Packers announced that they have placed OLB Rashan Gary on the injured reserve and signed WR Jeff Cotton to the practice squad.

Green Bay also designated OLB Tipa Galeai to return from injured reserve, per Rob Demovsky.

Gary suffered a season-ending ACL tear during Week 9’s loss to the Lions and was expected to be placed on injured reserve.

Gary, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $15,877,312 rookie contract that includes $9,567,136 signing bonus.

The Packers picked up Gary’s fifth-year option this past April worth around $10,892,000 fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Gary appeared in nine games for the Packers and recorded 32 tackles, six sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defense.