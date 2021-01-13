Packers Place OT Jared Veldheer On COVID-19 List

The Green Bay Packers have placed OT Jared Veldheer on the COVID-19 list Wednesday after he tested positive, according to Field Yates.

Veldheer, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2010. After four years in Oakland, Veldheer signed a five-year, $35 million contract that included $10.5 million guaranteed with the Cardinals in March of 2014.

The Cardinals later traded Veldheer to the Broncos in exchange for a sixth-round pick. He made a base salary of $6.5 million for the 2018 season.

The Patriots then signed Veldheer to a one-year, $6.5 million deal but he retired a few months later. Vehldeer was claimed off of waivers by the Packers after he came out of retirement and was released by the Patriots.

Veldheer expressed a desire to keep playing in 2020 and was set to join the Cowboys, but once again changed his mind and opted to stay retired. However, he officially signed with the Colts’ practice squad and had been on and off of their roster in recent weeks.

The Packers signed Veldheer earlier in the week.