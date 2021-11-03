Packers Place QB Aaron Rodgers & CB Isaac Yiadom On COVID-19 List, Add Two To PS

The Green Bay Packers announced that they’ve placed QB Aaron Rodgers and CB Isaac Yiadom on the COVID-19 list and signed DL Auzoyah Alufohai and RB Ryquell Armstead to their practice squad.

Here’s the Packers updated practice squad:

QB Kurt Benkert (COVID-19) WR Chris Blair G Ben Braden DB Kabion Ento DB Innis Gaines DE Tipa Galeai K J.J. Molson RB Patrick Taylor G Cole Van Lanen LB Ray Wilborn WR Juwann Winfree DB Shawn Davis DE R.J. McIntosh DE Abdullah Anderson DL Auzoyah Alufohai RB Ryquell Armstead

Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Rodgers, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers is owed base salaries of $15.05 million and $25 million over the next two years of the agreement.

In 2021, Rodgers has appeared in eight games and completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,894 yards, 17 touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also rushed for 47 yards and two touchdowns.