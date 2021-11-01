Packers Place TE Robert Tonyan & RB Kylin Hill On IR, Activate WR Allen Lazard

The Green Bay Packers announced Monday that they’ve activated WR Allen Lazard from the COVID-19 list and placed RB Kylin Hill and TE Robert Tonyan on injured reserve.

Lazard, 25, wound up signing on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Jaguars, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Jaguars later re-signed Lazard to their practice squad after he cleared waivers. From there, he joined the Packers towards the end of the 2018 season and was on and off of their roster in 2019 before signing a one-year deal as exclusive rights free agent each of the past two offseasons.

In 2021, Lazard has appeared in seven games for the Packers and caught 15 passes for 184 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Tonyan, 27, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana State back in 2017. He lasted just a few months in Detroit before he was waived at the start of the 2017 season.

The Packers later signed Tonyan to their practice squad towards the end 2017 season and brought him back in 2018 on a futures contract. He re-signed with Green Bay as an exclusive rights free agent each of the past two seasons.

Tonyan will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Tonyan appeared in eight games for the Packers and caught 18 passes for 204 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.