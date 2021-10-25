Packers Place WR Davante Adams On COVID-19 List

The Green Bay Packers announced Monday that they’ve placed WR Davante Adams on the COVID-19 list.

This comes a few hours after Packers DC Joe Barry tested positive for COVID-19.

Green Bay is on a short week and will travel to Arizona on Thursday, so unless Adams is vaccinated and produces negative tests on Tuesday and Wednesday, he’s likely out for Week 8.

Adams, 28, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams stands to make a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Adams has appeared in seven games for the Packers and caught 52 passes for 744 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

