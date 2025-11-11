Packers Placing C Elgton Jenkins On IR

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reports the Packers are placing C Elgton Jenkins on injured reserve.

Jenkins was carted off during the team’s Week 10 loss with a lower leg fracture.

Jenkins, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $6,782,618 rookie contract with the Packers that included a $2,952,812 signing bonus.

Jenkins was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Packers signed him to a four-year, $68 million extension.

In 2025, Jenkins has made nine starts for the Packers at center. Per PFF, he’s graded 21st out of 36 qualifying centers.