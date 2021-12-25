Packers Placing CB Shemar Jean-Charles On COVID-19 List

The Green Bay Packers announced on Saturday that they have placed CB Shemar Jean-Charles on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Jean-Charles, 23, was a fifth-round pick by the Packers in 2021 out of Appalachian State. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team worth $3.7 million and included a $240,000 signing bonus.

In 2021, Jean-Charles has appeared in 12 games for the Packers and recorded seven tackles.

