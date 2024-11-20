Packers Placing RB MarShawn Lloyd On Non-Football Injury List

Packers HC Matt LaFleur announced Wednesday that they’re placing rookie RB MarShawn Lloyd on the non-football injury list with appendicitis.

Green Bay just activated Lloyd from injured reserve, but he wound up suffering appendicitis shortly after. This will buy Lloyd some time to heal before being able to return later on in the season.

He has been out since September with an ankle injury.

Lloyd, 23, was a third-round pick to the Packers out of USC in the 2024 draft. He signed a four-year, $5.8 million rookie deal through 2027 with a base salary of $795k in 2024.

In 2024, Lloyd has appeared in one game for the Packers and rushed six times for 15 yards along with catching one pass for three yards.