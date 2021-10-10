Packers Plan To Decide In Next Two Weeks Whether CB Jaire Alexander Needs Season-Ending Surgery

According to Adam Schefter, the Packers plan to evaluate CB Jaire Alexander over the next two weeks to determine if he will need season-ending shoulder surgery.

Alexander left last week’s win against the Steelers with a sprained AC joint and he’s already been placed on injured reserve. He’s had multiple doctors evaluate his shoulder and the team will gather several more opinions in the next two weeks.

The plan is to see how Alexander heals and what the test results look like in that time before making a decision on surgery.

If surgery is needed, it would be a massive blow to the Packers’ defense. It could also complicate contract talks, as Alexander is eligible for a new deal and Schefter says both he and the team want it done sooner rather than later. He adds it’s expected to be among the richest ever for a cornerback.

Alexander, 24, is the former 18th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Packers. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $12.050 million dollar rookie deal that included a $6.844 million dollar signing bonus before Green Bay picked up his option.

Alexander is set to make a base salary of $13.294 million, fully guaranteed, in 2022 under the fifth-year option.

In 2021, Alexander has appeared in four games for the Packers, recording 13 tackles, three pass deflections, and one interception.

We’ll have more on Alexander as the news is available.