Packers Promote RB Patrick Taylor, Release OLB Justin Hollins

The Green Bay Packers announced Monday that they’ve signed RB Patrick Taylor to their active roster and released OLB Justin Hollins.

The Packers also elevated CB Corey Ballentine for Monday’s game.

Green Bay is without Aaron Jones tonight, so Taylor could see an increased workload with A.J. Dillon struggling.

Taylor, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers but was placed on non-football injury with a foot injury coming out of training camp.

Taylor has been on and off of the Packers’ practice squad ever since.

In 2023, Taylor has appeared in three games for the Packers and has nine carries for 29 yards to go along with three receptions for 23 yards.