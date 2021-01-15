Packers Promoting DB KeiVarae Russell & DT Brian Price From Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Packers are promoting DT Brian Price and DB KeiVarae Russell from their practice squad to the active roster.

Green Bay also announced that they signed TE Bronson Kaufusi to a futures deal.

Russell, 26, was taken with the No. 74 overall pick by the Chiefs and signed a four-year contract worth just over $3 million to go along with a signing bonus of around $800,000. The Chiefs eventually opted to waive Russell despite him being a relatively high draft pick.

The Bengals claimed Russell off of waivers from Kansas City and he spent time on both their active roster and their practice squad. Russell signed with the Chargers practice squad late in 2019 but was waived just a month later.

From there, he caught on with the Giants practice squad but was let go prior to the start of the 2020 season. The Packers signed him to their taxi squad back in October and he was eventually promoted to the active roster.

In 2020, Russell has appeared in one game but did not record any statistics.