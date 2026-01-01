Packers QB Clayton Tune Starting Week 18

Packers HC Matt LaFleur announced that QB Clayton Tune will start Week 18 against the Vikings, per Bill Huber.

LaFleur mentioned that Jordan Love cleared the league’s concussion protocol, but they’ve decided to stash him for the season finale.

Tune, 26, was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2022. He then wound up being selected in the fifth round of the 2023 draft by the Cardinals.

After two seasons with the Cardinals, Tune caught on with the Packers’ practice squad ahead of the 2025 season.

During his college career at Houston, Tune appeared in 47 games and completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 11,989 yards, 104 touchdowns, and 41 interceptions.

In 2025, Tune has appeared in one game for the Packers, completing one of four passes for eight total yards and an interception.