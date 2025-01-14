Packers QB Coach Tom Clements Retiring

Per Rob Demovsky, Packers HC Matt LaFleur announced QB coach Tom Clements is retiring in his season-end press conference.

Clements is the only coach to have worked with former Green Bay QBs Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love.

Clements, 71, began his coaching career at Notre Dame as their QBs coach back in 1992. He took his first NFL coaching job with the Saints as their QBs coach in 1997.

From there, Clements worked for the Chiefs, Steelers and Bills before the Packers hired him as their QBs coach in 2006. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator and assistant head coach before being replaced after the 2016 season.

The Cardinals later hired Clements as their passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2019. He retired from coaching after the 2021 season but re-joined Green Bay in 2022 as their quarterbacks coach where he served for the last three seasons.