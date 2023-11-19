Packers RB Aaron Jones Carted Off With Knee Injury

Update: The Packers ruled out Jones due to the knee injury, along with RB Emanuel Wilson (knee).

Packers RB Aaron Jones suffered a serious knee injury on Sunday against the Chargers and was carted off the field.

Jones, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Packers out of UTEP back in 2017. The Packers re-signed Jones in 2021 after he played out his rookie deal to a four-year, $48 million deal with $13 million guaranteed.

The Packers restructured Jones’ deal back in February to clear $11.8 million in cap space.

In 2023, Jones has appeared in seven games for the Packers and rushed for 231 yards on 62 carries (3.7 YPC). He has also caught 18 passes for 166 yards and one touchdown.

