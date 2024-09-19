NFC Notes: Caleb Williams, Jordan Love, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears first-round QB Caleb Williams said he’s learning from his mistakes after throwing two interceptions in a loss to the Texans on Sunday night.

“Obviously I had the two stupid mistakes that won’t happen again,” Williams said, via PFT. “But I think rhythm, pass game, getting the ball to receivers, I think I got better with getting the ball out of my hands, trying to stay in the right range of timing, the offensive linemen, myself, and the routes, I think those are the few spots I’ve gotten better at.”

Bears HC Matt Eberflus said they aren’t making any changes to their offensive line based on “merit” and are looking for consistency going forward: “We’re looking for continuity, consistency and communication.” (Scott Bair)

said they aren’t making any changes to their offensive line based on “merit” and are looking for consistency going forward: “We’re looking for continuity, consistency and communication.” (Scott Bair) Eberflus is hopeful to get WR Keenan Allen (heel) back as soon as possible: “[He’s] still working thru his heel situation there…trying to get him back on the grass as fast as possible.” (Courtney Cronin)

Lions

The Lions have become one of the NFL’s best teams, slow start to the season notwithstanding, and there are a lot of people in the building who deserve credit for the organization’s revival like HC Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes, QB Jared Goff and many more. But former Patriots HC Bill Belichick, in his role as a media commentator, says his former assistant Matt Patricia, the coach fired by the Lions before hiring Campbell, should get some recognition as well.

“I think that the Lions have built a really good offensive line for their quarterback, and they couldn’t get a lot of production in the red area last week but that’s something that Matt Patricia started and now they’re kind of getting the fruits of the labor from him,” Belichick said on the Let’s Go podcast, via the Detroit Free Press.

Packers

According to Aaron Wilson, the Packers worked out WRs Jaray Jenkins and Cornelius Johnson on Tuesday. Johnson was later signed to the practice squad.

and on Tuesday. Johnson was later signed to the practice squad. According to Aaron Wilson, the Packers worked out three players, including OT Gottlieb Ayedze , OT Garret Greenfield and LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams .

, OT and LB . Packers QB Jordan Love (knee) said he is taking this week “day by day” before determining his availability for Week 3: “I’m going to take the week and just take it day by day and see how it feels. I’m not going to make any decisions right now. I’m hopeful that I can get to that point where I can get in there, but we’re just going to take it day by day.” (Ryan Wood)