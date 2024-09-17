Packers Make Two Roster Moves, Place RB MarShawn Lloyd On IR

The Green Bay Packers announced they have signed RB Chris Brooks to the active roster.

In correspondence, the Packers have placed RB MarShawn Lloyd on injured reserve.

Brooks, 24, signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of BYU in May and wound up cracking their active roster.

However, Miami ended up cutting Brooks with an injury designation last month and later released him with a settlement. He went on to sign with Green Bay’s practice squad.

In 2023, Brooks appeared in nine games and recorded 19 rushing attempts for 106 yards (5.6 YPC) and no touchdowns.