NFC North Notes: D.J. Moore, Jordan Love, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears WR D.J. Moore regrets showing his frustration during the team’s loss to the Texans on Sunday night.

“I shouldn’t have shown as much,” Moore said, via ESPN. “But it’s a part of the game. Like I said, we were one play away from the game changing. And we just couldn’t connect, nobody on offense could connect with the one play or get the one play started to get us on track and go up. It’s football. Everybody is going to have their ups and downs and frustrations.”

Moore added that he didn’t want his frustrations to spill over to first-round QB Caleb Williams‘ game.

“You want to keep things steady because then you don’t want him to get frustrated and just go out there and try to make a play, which he didn’t really try to go out there and make a play [out of frustration], he was just being himself,” Moore said. “That’s all you can ask of him.”

Lions

Packers

Packers QB Malik Willis doesn’t have ill feelings toward the Tennessee Titans going into their Week 3 game after being traded to Green Bay in August: “I could care less, bro. I think I got paid the whole time I was there. I’m more than blessed for the opportunity they’ve given me. They brought me into this league, whether those guys are there or not. That organization, they took a shot on me. Miss Amy, they (did) great job by me, for all I’m concerned.” (Matt Schneidman)

doesn’t have ill feelings toward the Tennessee Titans going into their Week 3 game after being traded to Green Bay in August: “I could care less, bro. I think I got paid the whole time I was there. I’m more than blessed for the opportunity they’ve given me. They brought me into this league, whether those guys are there or not. That organization, they took a shot on me. Miss Amy, they (did) great job by me, for all I’m concerned.” (Matt Schneidman) According to Adam Schefter, there is a chance for Packers QB Jordan Love (knee) to return in time for Sunday’s Week 3 game after originally being projected to miss 3-4 weeks.

(knee) to return in time for Sunday’s Week 3 game after originally being projected to miss 3-4 weeks. Schefter’s source characterized Love as day-to-day and is “50-50” to go for Week 3: “I wouldn’t be surprised if he plays this week. It’s definitely day-by-day like he said, and 50-50 at best right now.”

In the end, Schefter writes Love has a realistic shot at being available for Week 4.