Packers RB Josh Jacobs Does Not Need Knee Surgery, Could Miss Week 12

Per Bill Huber, Packers RB Josh Jacobs does not need surgery for his injured knee but could miss Week 12 against the Vikings.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport adds there’s no structural damage and he’s considered day-to-day.

Jacobs, 27, was selected with the No. 24 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in 2019. He later agreed to a four-year, $11,933,394 rookie contract that included a $6,698,832 signing bonus.

Las Vegas declined Jacobs’ fifth-year options ahead of the 2022 season, which set him up to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023. The team then used the franchise tag on Jacobs worth $10.09 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. However, the two sides agreed to an amended one-year deal after Jacobs held out during training camp.

He signed a four-year, $48 million contract with the Packers last offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2025, Jacobs has appeared in 10 games for the Packers and rushed for 648 yards on 169 carries (3.8 YPC) to go along with 28 receptions for 237 yards receiving and 11 total touchdowns.