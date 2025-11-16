Packers RB Josh Jacobs Out With Knee Injury

The Green Bay Packers have officially ruled out RB Josh Jacobs with a knee injury.

Jacobs left Sunday’s game against the Giants in the second quarter after attempting to score a touchdown. The Packers will be forced to lean on Emmanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks for the remainder of the game.

Jacobs, 27, was selected with the No. 24 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in 2019. He later agreed to a four-year, $11,933,394 rookie contract that included a $6,698,832 signing bonus.

Las Vegas declined Jacobs’ fifth-year options ahead of the 2022 season, which set him up to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023. The team then used the franchise tag on Jacobs worth $10.09 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. However, the two sides agreed to an amended one-year deal after Jacobs held out during training camp.

He signed a four-year, $48 million contract with the Packers last offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2025, Jacobs had appeared in nine games for the Packers and rushed for 608 yards on 162 carries (3.8 YPC) to go along with 28 receptions for 237 yards receiving and 11 total touchdowns.