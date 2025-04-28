Packers Re-Sign ERFA DB Zayne Anderson, Cut DL Leonard Payne

The Green Bay Packers officially waived DT Leonard Payne on Monday and re-signed exclusive rights free agent DB Zayne Anderson.

Anderson, 28, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of BYU in 2021. He originally signed a three-year $2.4 million with the team but was waived before the season began.

Anderson quickly re-signed to the practice squad and bounced on and off Kansas City’s active roster for two years. He signed a contract with the Bills for the 2023 season but was let go during final roster cuts and later claimed by the Packers.

In 2024, Anderson appeared in 16 games for the Packers and recorded 16 tackles, an interception and two pass defenses.