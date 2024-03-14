Packers Re-Signed LB Kristian Welch

The Green Bay Packers officially re-signed LB Kristian Welch to an undisclosed contract.

Welch, 25, signed with the Ravens after going undrafted out of Iowa in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived during final roster cuts but added to the practice squad the following day.

He was later promoted to the active roster and the Ravens also placed an exclusive-rights free agent tender in 2022.

Baltimore waived Welch after training camp in 2023 and he went on to sign with the Packers’ practice squad shortly after. He signed to Green Bay’s active roster in September of the 2023 season and became an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2023, Welch appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded six tackles.