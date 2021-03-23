Packers Re-Signing CB Kevin King To One-Year, $6M Deal

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Packers are re-signing CB Kevin King to a one-year deal worth $6 million on Tuesday.

King, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Packers back in 2017 after they elected to trade down with the Saints. For moving back a few spots, the Packers picked up an additional fourth-round pick that they used on OLB Vince Biegel.

King played out the final year of his four-year, $7.08 million contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2020, King appeared in 11 games for the Packers and recorded 57 tackles, no interceptions, a forced fumble, a recovery and five passes defended.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.