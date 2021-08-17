Packers Re-Signing QB Jake Dolegala

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Packers are re-signing QB Jake Dolegala on Tuesday.

Jordan Love is dealing with a shoulder injury and while it’s not believed to be serious, the Packers made it clear they could add some quarterback depth this week in case Love can’t play this week.

Dolegala, 24, signed with the Bengals after going undrafted out of Central Connecticut State in 2019. He agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract, but was waived by Cincinnati coming out of the preseason in September of last year.

The Patriots signed Dolegala to their practice squad soon after and he spent the rest of the season on and off of the unit. From there, he signed on with the Packers in May before returning to the Patriots a few months later.

New England recently waived him.

During his four-year college career at Central Connecticut, Dolegala appeared in 44 games. He completed 57.6 percent of his passes and threw for 8,129 yards, 48 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.