Packers Release CB Trevon Diggs Among Three Roster Moves

The Green Bay Packers announced they have released CB Trevon Diggs.

Additionally, the Packers have signed DL Jaden Crumedy and QB Kyle McCord to futures deals.

Diggs, 27, was drafted in the second round out of Alabama by Dallas in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6.32 million rookie deal that included a $2.157 million signing bonus.

Diggs was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension, which included a $21.25 million signing bonus with Dallas.

Dallas let him go near the end of the 2025 season, however and he was claimed by the Packers.

In 2025, Diggs appeared in nine games for the Cowboys and Packers and recorded 27 tackles, one tackle for loss, and no interceptions or pass defenses.