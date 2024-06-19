Packers Release K Jack Podlesny

The Packers announced on Wednesday that they have released K Jack Podlesny.

Podlesny, 24, originally signed on with the Vikings in May of last year as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia. However, Minnesota cut him loose during training camp and he never caught on with another team.

The Packers recently signed him to a futures deal back in January.

During his three-year college career, Podlesny converted 182 extra points out of 184 attempts (98.9 percent), along with 60 of 73 field goal attempts (82.2 percent).

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.