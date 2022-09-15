Packers Release WR Malik Taylor From IR

The Green Bay Packers have released WR Malik Taylor from injured reserve with a settlement, per the NLF transaction wire.

He was waived with an injury designation and had reverted to IR in mid-August.

Taylor, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Ferris State in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Buccaneers. However, the Buccaneers waived Taylor soon after.

Taylor caught on with the Packers and returned to Green Bay on two consecutive exclusive rights contracts.

In 2021, Taylor appeared in 10 games for the Packers and caught two passes for 14 yards receiving and no touchdowns.