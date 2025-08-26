Packers Releasing WR Mecole Hardman

According to Jordan Schultz, the Packers are cutting WR Mecole Hardman.

The veteran had been competing for a spot in a crowded Green Bay receiver room. He could draw interest for teams looking for a speedy slot receiver and return specialist.

Hardman, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5 million rookie contract with the Chiefs.

Hardman was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Jets.

The Jets then traded Hardman back to the Chiefs in exchange for a swap of late-round draft picks, reuniting him with his original team. Hardman re-signed on a one-year, $1.1 million deal in 2024, then signed on with the Packers in 2025.

In 2024, Hardman has appeared in 12 games for the Chiefs catching 12 of 14 targets for 90 yards along with 25 returns for 335 yards.