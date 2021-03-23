Packers Restructure K Mason Crosby, Create $1.34M In Cap Space

According to Tom Silverstein, the Packers have restructured K Mason Crosby‘s contract to add an additional $1.34 million in cap space.

Green Bay converted $1.675 million of Crosby’s salary into a signing bonus and added three voidable years onto the end of his deal to spread out the number over the maximum five years.

The Packers traditionally haven’t used void years as a mechanism to create cap space but the circumstances of this unique offseason have forced a lot of teams to get creative to create cap space.

Crosby, 36, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2007. He finished his four-year, $16.1 million contract in 2019 and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a new three-year extension worth $12.9 million with Green Bay.

In 2020, Crosby appeared in all 16 games for the Packers and converted 16 of 16 field-goal attempts (100 percent), and 59 of 63 extra-point attempts (93.7 percent).