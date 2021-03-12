Packers Restructure S Adrian Amos’ Deal For Cap Room

Adam Schefter reports that the Packers have restructured the contract of S Adrian Amos on Friday to free up some cap room this offseason.

Amos was set to count $10.3 million against the Packers’ salary cap and was owed a $1.5 million roster bonus due next week.

This move should create around $3 million or so for the Packers.

Amos, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bears back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $2.512 million before agreeing to a four-year, $37 million deal with the Packers in 2019.

Amos was set to make a base salary of $4.9 million for the 2022 season.

In 2020, Amos appeared in all 16 games for the Packers and recorded 83 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and nine passes defended.