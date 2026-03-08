Packers Restructuring Deal Of G Aaron Banks

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Packers are doing a simple contract restructure for G Aaron Banks.

According to Spotrac, the move will clear $12.7 million of 2026 cap space.

The restructure reduces his $24.8 million cap hit, and he’s due $7.7 million in base salary anda $9.5 million roster bonus that can be prorated.

Banks, 28, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers back in 2021. He signed a four-year, $7.1 million contract with the 49ers.

Banks played out his rookie deal with San Francisco and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $77 million deal with the Packers last offseason.

In 2025, Banks appeared in 15 games for the Packers and started 14 times at guard.