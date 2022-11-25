Packers Rookie OL Sean Rhyan Suspended Six Games For PED Violation

The NFL announced Friday that Packers rookie OL Sean Rhyan has been suspended for the next six games for a violation of the league’s PED policy.

Rhyan will be eligible to return following the team’s Week 18 game against the Lions.

Rhyan, 22, was selected in the third round of the 2022 draft by the Packers. He signed a four-year, $5,122,854 contract with the Packers.

In 2022, Rhyan has been active for one game for the Packers.