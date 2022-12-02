Packers Rule Out LT David Bakhtiari From Week 13 Following Appendectomy

The Green Bay Packers announced that LT David Bakhtiari has been ruled out from Week 13 after undergoing an appendectomy on Friday.

#Packers T David Bakhtiari had an appendectomy today & will be out for Sunday's game in Chicago. #GBvsCHI — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 2, 2022

Bakhtiari, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2013. He was in the final year of his five-year, $53.34 million contract that included $16 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $10 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a four-year extension worth up to $105.5 million extension last year.

Bakhtiari’s original contract included a $30 million signing bonus and another $30 million-plus available in March roster bonuses in the first few years of the deal. He worked his way back from a torn ACL he suffered late in the 2020 season.

In 2022, Bakhtiara has appeared in nine games and started each at left tackle.