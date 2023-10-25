Packers Sign CB Robert Rochell Off Panthers’ PS, Among Two Other Moves

According to Matt Schneidman, the Packers made three roster moves on Wednesday including signing CB Robert Rochell off of the Panthers’ practice squad to their active roster.

Green Bay also promoted CB Corey Ballentine from the practice squad to the active roster, while they also signed CB Zyon Gilbert to the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Rochell, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Rams in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Central Arkansas. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4,170,926 rookie contract when he was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason.

He caught on with the Seahawks’ practice squad in September but was cut loose after a few weeks. He signed with the Panthers’ taxi squad shortly after.