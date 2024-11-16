Packers Sign CB Robert Rochell, Place OL Jordan Morgan On IR

The Packers announced have signed CB Robert Rochell from the practice squad to the active roster and placed OL Jordan Morgan on injured reserve.

Rochell, 26, is a former fourth-round pick by the Rams in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Central Arkansas. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4,170,926 rookie contract when he was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

Rochell later signed on with the Seahawks’ practice squad in September but was cut loose after a few weeks and eventually caught on with the Panthers.

The Packers signed Rochell off the Panthers’ practice squad and brought him back for the 2024 season before signing him to the practice squad.

In 2024, Rochell has appeared in four games for the Packers and recorded one tackle.