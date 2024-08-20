Packers Sign FB Henry Pearson

The Green Bay Packers announced they have signed FB Henry Pearson to a contract.

In correspondence, the Packers waived/injured RB Jarveon Howard.

Pearson, 24, signed a three-year, $2.6 million contract as an UDFA with Green Bay in 2023. He was waived before the regular season and brought back on the practice squad where he was elevated multiple times.

The Packers re-signed Pearson to a futures contract in January before releasing him again in July.

In 2023, Pearson appeared in two games for the Packers.