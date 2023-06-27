Packers Sign First-Round EDGE Lukas Van Ness

The Green Bay Packers have officially signed No. 13 overall pick EDGE Lukas Van Ness to a rookie contract, according to the NFL transaction wire.

That leaves just two more picks for the Packers to sign to wrap up their 2023 class.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 13 Lukas Van Ness DE Signed 2 42 Luke Musgrave TE 2 50 Jayden Reed WR 3 78 Tucker Kraft TE Signed 4 116 Colby Wooden DL Signed 5 149 Sean Clifford QB Signed 5 159 Dontayvion Wicks WR Signed 6 179 Karl Brooks DT Signed 6 207 Anders Carlson K Signed 7 232 Carrington Valentine CB Signed 7 235 Lew Nichols III RB Signed 7 242 Anthony Johnson Jr S Signed 7 256 Grant DuBose WR Signed

Van Ness, 21, came off the bench at Iowa but was still named to the freshman All-American team in 2021 and second-team All-Big 10 in 2022.

The Packers selected him with the No. 13 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He is projected to sign a four-year, $18,666,931 contract that includes a $10,575,950 signing bonus and will carry a $3,393,987 cap figure for the 2023 season.

During his two-year college career, Van Ness recorded 71 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks and one pass deflection in 27 career games.