Packers Sign First-Round EDGE Lukas Van Ness

The Green Bay Packers have officially signed No. 13 overall pick EDGE Lukas Van Ness to a rookie contract, according to the NFL transaction wire.
That leaves just two more picks for the Packers to sign to wrap up their 2023 class.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|13
|Lukas Van Ness
|DE
|Signed
|2
|42
|Luke Musgrave
|TE
|2
|50
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|3
|78
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|Signed
|4
|116
|Colby Wooden
|DL
|Signed
|5
|149
|Sean Clifford
|QB
|Signed
|5
|159
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|Signed
|6
|179
|Karl Brooks
|DT
|Signed
|6
|207
|Anders Carlson
|K
|Signed
|7
|232
|Carrington Valentine
|CB
|Signed
|7
|235
|Lew Nichols III
|RB
|Signed
|7
|242
|Anthony Johnson Jr
|S
|Signed
|7
|256
|Grant DuBose
|WR
|Signed
Van Ness, 21, came off the bench at Iowa but was still named to the freshman All-American team in 2021 and second-team All-Big 10 in 2022.
The Packers selected him with the No. 13 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He is projected to sign a four-year, $18,666,931 contract that includes a $10,575,950 signing bonus and will carry a $3,393,987 cap figure for the 2023 season.
During his two-year college career, Van Ness recorded 71 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks and one pass deflection in 27 career games.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!