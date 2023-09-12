Packers Sign G Michael Jordan To Practice Squad, Cut TE Austin Allen

The Green Bay Packers announced they have signed G Michael Jordan to the practice squad.
In a corresponding move, Green Bay cut TE Austin Allen.
The Packers practice squad now includes:
- DB Corey Ballentine
- DE Keshawn Banks
- WR Grant DuBose
- DB Innis Gaines
- QB Alex McGough
- WR Bo Melton
- LB Arron Mosby
- DT Kenneth Odumegwu (International)
- TE Henry Pearson
- DB Benny Sapp
- DT Chris Slayton
- RB Patrick Taylor
- T Kadeem Telfort
- DB Kiondre Thomas
- LB Kristian Welch
- DT Jonathan Ford
- G Michael Jordan
Jordan, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Bengals in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $3,008,392 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $850,000 when Cincinnati elected to waive him coming out of the preseason
He was later claimed off waivers by the Panthers. Carolina re-signed Jordan in May as an unrestricted free agent but he was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.
In 2022, Jordan was active for all 17 games, but did not make a start.
